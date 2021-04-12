One student is dead and a police officer was wounded after a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee authorities say

National-World

A shooting at a Knoxville high school on Monday left a student dead and an officer injured, Tennessee officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a potentially armed individual at Austin-East Magnet High School around 3:15 p.m. ET Monday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI). Director David Rausch said during a news conference.

Officers found the individual in the school’s restroom, and they ordered him out. He refused and after he fired shots, at least one officer returned fire, Rausch said.

The gunman, who was identified as a student at the school, died at the scene, Rausch said. Authorities said they are not releasing the student’s name at this time.

A Knoxville officer was hit at least one time and taken to UT Medical Center, police said. Initially, authorities said the officer had non-life threatening injuries. But in the news conference late Monday, Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas said the injured officer is in surgery and listed in serious condition.

“This wasn’t a school shooting, this was an officer-involved shooting inside of a school, much different. At this point, the student hadn’t done anything with the firearm until the officers engaged,” Rausch said. “It’s important to make that distinction.”

Rausch said “there were no arrests I’m familiar with at this time,” adding that “if anyone was detained, it’s more than likely witness information.”

Austin-East Magnet High School will be closed for the next two days, according to a tweet from Knox County Schools.

Bob Thomas, Knox County Schools superintendent, said there will be counselors available in the school building tomorrow. He said while no classes will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, a decision on the rest of the week’s classes will come soon.

“We are all devastated by this tragedy,” Thomas said during a news conference on Monday.

This is the fifth fatality surrounding the high school in the last few months and the community is “devastated,” Corcoran Knoxville Fire Department Capt. D.J. Corcoran told CNN in an email.

Austin-East Magnet High School is a Title 1 school, which is a federal program that provides financial assistance “schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families,” according to the US education department.

The school’s website says it has “a performing arts focus that offers resources including visual arts, CTE and rigorous academic courses.”

Officials offer their condolences

Community officials weighed in on the tragedy on Monday, offering their condolences to the injured officer and his family.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and to the officer and his family,” Corcoran said. “Please pray for our community.”

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a tweet that he is wishing the injured officer “a full & speedy recovery.”

“Additionally, we are praying for the entire Austin East Community this evening,” wrote.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, who said she met with the injured officer earlier in the day, told CNN affiliate WVLT that she thanked him for putting his life on the line for the students and staff at the school.

“He said that he’d rather that he be hurt than anybody else,” she said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said she was “heartbroken to hear about the shooting.”

“My office has been briefed on the situation and I am praying for the community, including the officer injured in the line of duty,” she tweeted.