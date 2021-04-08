Skip to Content
Paint plant explosion leaves one person unaccounted for and several injured

An explosion at a paint manufacturing facility in Ohio left several injured, two critically, and one person unaccounted for, according officials in Columbus.

Firefighters responded just after midnight to reports of an explosion and were met by five employees evacuating the building who were transported to hospitals in stable condition, assistant public information officer Rebecca Diehm said Thursday.

This developing story will be updated.

CNN Newsource

