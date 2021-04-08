A shooting at a Texas office park has left 1 person dead and 5 wounded, police say

National-World

A gunman killed at least one person and wounded at least five others — four of them critically — at a cabinet manufacturer in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The gunman, who is believed to be an employee of the company, Kent Moore Cabinets, fled before police arrived but was later taken into custody, Bryan Police said.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was shot while pursuing the suspect, the department tweeted, and is in serious but stable condition.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said it’s not known how long the suspect had been working at the company, located inside an industrial park, or what the motive is. Police are not naming the suspect.

The gunman used a handgun and acted alone, Buske said.

Bryan police received a call around 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) of an active shooter at the facility, and several agencies arrived six minutes later, Buske said. They put out a broadcast on the suspect’s vehicle, and troopers with the Department of Public Safety pursued it.

Inside the business, police found at least one person dead and five people shot and wounded. Four of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition and the fifth was in “noncritical” condition, Buske said.

A sixth person was taken to the hospital because of an asthma attack, he said.

Buske had previously said four people were shot but later updated his statement.

Kent Moore Cabinets said in a statement to CNN affiliate KBTX that it is “devastated” by the shooting.

“We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly,” the statement read. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime.”

Following the shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement the “state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect.”

“Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect,” Abbott said.

This story has been updated with new information from Bryan police on casualties.