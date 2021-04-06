Chicago mayor calls for a new police foot pursuit policy
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for her city’s police department to put a new policy in place for foot pursuits after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by police last week.
“I refuse to treat this as just business as usual,” the mayor said during a news conference Monday.
Lightfoot said that a police foot pursuit had led to the deadly shooting and directed the new policy to be implemented by the summer. She did not specify what the policy would include, but said the police department will use focus groups, including officers and community members, in its reform effort.
Around 2:30 a.m. on March 29, a Chicago police officer shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in what police called an “armed confrontation.”
Officers were responding to a “shots fired” call and saw “two males in a nearby alley.” One of them was armed, according to police, and ran away. One officer fired a shot that hit one person in the chest.
The officer was placed on administrative duty for 30 days, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. The agency will release video from the officer’s body camera within 60 days, a news release said April 2.
Lightfoot said Monday that the combination of officers often being separated from their partners and facing potentially armed suspects creates a dangerous environment for all involved.
“Foot pursuits present a significant safety issue, officer safety, but also community safety for the pursued and bystanders,” Lightfoot said.
The mayor added that the city has an “obligation” to figure out how the 13-year-old was able to gain possession of a gun.
Comments
1 Comment
“The mayor added that the city has an “obligation” to figure out how the 13-year-old was able to gain possession of a gun.”
Are these people (the mayor) naïve, stupid or just full of it? How can a kid in a sketchy neighborhood get a gun? LOL. Seriously? Same way they can get drugs. Buy it, borrow it, steal it. The issue is not guns or drugs. It is hopelessness. And the more that our revered billionaires send MILLIONS and MILLIONS of jobs overseas AND put MILLIONS of people out of work through their mostly unwanted, unneeded but cherished technology…then the more hopelessness you will have to deal with. Weapons are not the issue. Greed is the issue. And America leads the world in it. Ford CEO has already stated their goal, through self-driving trucks, is to put 1,000,000 drivers out of work to ‘save money for shippers’. Airlines have stated they wish to put eliminate the need for pilots. Real estate? Who needs a broker anymore? Want a new car? Used car? Dealers are soon not needed, you can already buy online at Carvana etc. Phone workers? Do it online. Store clerks? Amazon. And what have we gained? Crime, depression, unemployment, hopelessness, opioid use, suicide in children. Yet our media hails these Silicon Valley nerds as some kind of heroes. Wake up, America.