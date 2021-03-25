USC will pay $1.1 billion to settle scores of sexual abuse cases involving former campus gynecologist

National-World

The University of Southern California will pay a record-setting $1.1 billion to settle scores of lawsuits over the sexual abuse allegations against former campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall.

The staggering sum comes from multiple settlements: An $852 million settlement announced by the university Thursday, a previous federal class-action settlement totaling $215 million, as well as “other settlements,” USC said.

USC described the settlement, which involved civil claims from 710 women, as “fair and reasonable.” It’s been ratified by the university’s Board of Trustees.

Attorneys for the victims said it’s “the largest sexual abuse settlement against any university and the largest personal injury settlement against any university in history.”

Tyndall is facing 29 criminal charges, including 18 counts of sexual assault and 11 of sexual battery, dating back more than 20 years. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes and awaits trial.

USC President Carol Folt said in a statement, “I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community. We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much needed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall.”

USC Board of Trustees Chairman Rick J. Caruso acknowledged, “Our institution fell short by not doing everything it could to protect those who matter to us most — our students.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of George Tyndall for comment.