Suspect arrested after 8 people stabbed in fight that began at Detroit hookah lounge

National-World

A 34-year-old man was arrested after eight people were stabbed during a fight that started inside a Detroit hookah lounge and continued into the parking lot early Sunday morning, police said.

Seven men and one woman between the ages of 23 and 30 were stabbed during the incident, during which shots were also fired but no one was hit, Detroit police told CNN.

The eight stabbing victims were hospitalized but none sustained fatal injuries, police said.

The suspect “was arrested after investigators were alerted he was at local hospital with injuries sustained during an altercation,” according to police.

Police said the suspect’s injuries were not life-threatening, and the man would be named after he has been formally charged in connection with the stabbings.

The stabbings happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday at the lounge on Greenfield Road. One person began shooting during the fight but no one was hit by gunfire, according to a preliminary report from police.