No. 8 Loyola Chicago stuns No. 1 seed Illinois to advance to the Sweet 16

National-World

Illinois has become the first No. 1 seed to lose in the NCAA tournament after being upset by No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago.

The RambIers defeated the Fighting Illini, 71-58, on Sunday to be the first team to advance to the Sweet 16.

Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig was among the top scorers, tallying 19 points and 12 rebounds, along with senior guard Lucas Williamson, who scored 14 points to lead the Ramblers to their second Sweet 16 appearance in three years.

Before the game, famed Loyola Chicago 101-year-old team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, gave the men’s team a prayer of inspiration:

“As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous. We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that.”

The Ramblers will play the winner of tonight’s game between Oregon State and Oklahoma State.