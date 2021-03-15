Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to meet in long-awaited boxing match, per reports

National-World

Heavyweight boxing champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are finally set to face each other in the ring, according to multiple media outlets.

The fighters have signed a contract to meet in a pair of matches expected to take place in 2021, ESPN reported.

Joshua holds the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight belts while Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title.

The fighters, both from England, have been circling each other for some time but have never met in the ring.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, reportedly confirmed to Sky Sports and ESPN that the fight is on, telling Sky Sports, “All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing.”

ESPN reports that a source with Top Rank, which is Fury’s American promoter, says that all parties have 30 days to agree on a location and a date or the deal could be off.

A source with Top Rank confirmed those details to CNN and said that a formal announcement will be made as soon as all parties finalize the deal.

None of the other organizers of the reported two-fight agreement have responded to CNN’s questions when asked to confirm the details.