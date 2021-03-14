Yo-Yo Ma offers impromptu performance at Covid-19 vaccination clinic

National-World

Those getting their Covid-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College in Pittsville, Massachusetts, on Saturday were serenaded by famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

According to the Berkshire Eagle, Ma played during the required 15 minute observation period following his second shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. The college shared a picture and video of the mini concert on their social media.

Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative told the Eagle that Ma had just completed his second vaccine shot and “wanted to give back.”

In the video Ma skillfully plays Ava Maria for those in the vaccination facility.

This is not the first time that Ma has used his talent to help others during the pandemic. In September, he and pianist Emmanuel Ax performed pop up concerts from a flatbed truck around Berkshire for frontline workers.

And he recently paired up with musician Kathryn Scott to release a version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to give back to the Musicians Foundation and HelpMusiciansUK, which supports musicians impacted by the pandemic, according to Ma’s Twitter account.