Hank Paulson Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Hank Paulson, former US Treasury secretary and CEO of Goldman Sachs.

Personal

Birth date: March 28, 1946

Birth place: Palm Beach, Florida

Birth name: Henry Merritt Paulson Jr.

Father: Henry Merritt Paulson, wholesale jeweler

Mother: Marianna (Gallauer) Paulson

Marriage: Wendy Judge (September 1969-present)

Children: Henry Merritt III; Amanda Clark

Education: Dartmouth College, B.A., 1968; Harvard, M.B.A., 1970

Religion: Church of Christian Science

Other Facts

Honorable mention all-American offensive lineman while at Dartmouth.

Awarded the prominent Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, eligible only to those who have been an Eagle Scout for 25 years.

Along with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, Paulson oversaw the bank bailout program (TARP) of 2008.

Timeline

1970-1972 – Staff assistant to the assistant secretary of defense at the Pentagon.

1972-1973 – Staff assistant in the White House during the Nixon administration.

1974 – Begins career at Goldman Sachs in the Chicago office.

1999-2006 – Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs.

2004-2006 – Chairman of The Nature Conservancy.

June 28, 2006 – Unanimously confirmed by the Senate as Treasury secretary.

July 10, 2006-January 20, 2009 – 74th secretary of the Department of the Treasury.

February 1, 2010 – Paulson’s memoir “On the Brink: Inside the Race to Stop the Collapse of the Global Financial System” is released.

2011 – Founds the Latin America Conservation Council.

June 2011-present – Establishes and serves as chairman of The Paulson Institute, an independent center at the University of Chicago focused on economic growth and environmental policies in the United States and China.

July 1, 2011-present – Senior fellow at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy Studies.

September 16, 2013 – Joe Berlinger’s documentary about Paulson, “Hank: Five Years from the Brink,” premieres on Netflix.

October 2013-present – Co-chair of the Risky Business Project, a joint partnership focused on the economic impacts of climate change.

April 14, 2015 – Paulson’s book “Dealing with China” is published.