Nigerian startup Flutterwave secures $170 million in capital injections from investors, now valued at over $1 billion
Flutterwave, an African fintech startup has secured $170 million in capital injections from investors, the firm said in a statement Wednesday.
The new capital flows — facilitated by “a leading group of international investors” — will bolster Flutterwave’s client base in the global market, the statement said.
“The fundraise brings the total investment in Flutterwave to USD $225 million and is one of only a very small number of African fintech companies to have raised significant funds in a period of widespread disruption and economic uncertainty,” the statement added.
Founded in 2016, Flutterwave provides digital payment services for small businesses in Africa. Its Nigerian chief executive, Olugbenga Agboola, said on social media Wednesday that the tech firm had aimed to “build a payments technology infrastructure that connects Africa to the global economy by making local and international payments seamless.”
“We knew this would be incredibly difficult but we continued,” he added, in a Twitter thread Wednesday morning.
The fintech company — famed for its “seamless and secure” payments system — has gone on to process in excess of $1 billion in transaction value, Agboola said.
Flutterwave is renowned for creating a digital store — helping SMEs to remain in business — in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns.
More than 1,000 SMEs across Africa have signed up to display and sell their products online using the Flutterwave store.
Comments
1 Comment
More PAID informercial ‘journalism’ from CNN. It is time people know who these commercial stories on CNN are chosen. They aren’t. They are paid PR advertising, made to look like news. Like the vast number of segments you see on the network TV morning shows, from fashion to home tips to vacation news to recipe suggestions and segments. Average price? 100to 500K for a couple of minutes.
Big business products and media is never what it appears to be. Example: Remember a few years ago when the FCC said that GPS chips would be required in ALL new cellphones, ‘so 911 calls could better serve the public as they would know your location’.? LOL. And you all believed it, and did not know it was a Google push, who now tracks your phone every moment it is in AND off. How do you think WAZE works? How do you think your GPS knows there is a car parked on side of road 1/4 mile ahead? They know where you go, how long you are there, where you eat, where you shop, etc etc etc. 24/7. And ALL of the information is sold to advertisers and marketers. ALL of it. Did you think Google makes money thru free searches? LOL.