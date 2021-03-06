One person killed in shooting at George Floyd memorial site in Minneapolis

National-World

One person was shot to death Saturday night in Minneapolis at the same intersection where George Floyd died last year — an area that has since become a memorial site.

“The victim and the suspect had a verbal disagreement, and the suspect shot the victim,” Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said.

Police responded to the scene after determining shots had been fired using an automatic sound detecting system called ShotSpotter.

When they arrived at the memorial site, “officers were met with some interference at the scene,” Elder said.

They were then told that the victim had already been taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

The shooter has not been identified or apprehended, Elder said, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating the getaway vehicle, described as a light-colored Suburban with gunshot damage.