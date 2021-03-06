Here’s how to watch the 2021 NBA All-Star game

National-World

Not even a pandemic can keep the NBA All-Star Game from a rebound.

The 70th annual NBA All-Star Game will air Sunday on TNT and ESPN Radio, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

And for the first time, the NBA is packing all the events into just one night, with on-court contests beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET and the game itself at 8 p.m. ET.

Though typical All-Star programming will run a bit differently this year, there won’t be any shortage of on-court star power. Here’s what to expect when players take the court this weekend.

What’s different?

Typically, the All-Star Game is part of a larger All-Star weekend, which gathers the best players in the NBA.

This year, though, the court will see all the All-Star action on a single night — including the game itself, a skills challenge, the three-point contest and slam dunk halftime competition.

It’s not all unfamiliar, though. Like previous years, the teams will play an untimed fourth quarter to a Final Target Score — meaning the game ends with a basket or a free throw.

Still in line with tradition, the two teams will compete to raise money for their chosen beneficiaries. This year, the teams are playing for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the United Negro College Fund, which both provide scholarship funding to students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Who’s playing?

The All-Star Game’s two teams are captained by Lakers titan LeBron James and Nets star Kevin Durant, though Durant is injured and won’t play.

On Team LeBron are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Stephen Curry of the Warriors, Luka Dončić of the Mavericks and Nikola Jokić of the Nuggets as starters.

Team Durant’s starters are Bradley Beal of the Wizards, Joel Embiid of the 76ers, Kyrie Irving of the Nets, Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics.

Each captain’s team consists of 11 players.

How can I watch?

Those with a cable TV subscription can watch the game on TNT on Sunday, March 7. The game will also air on ESPN Radio.

Online cable alternatives offer viewing options for subscribers who want to watch on their laptops or phones.

The skills challenge and three-point contest will air at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the All-Star game beginning at 8 p.m. The slam dunk competition will take place during halftime.

The NBA wrote that the 2021 All-Star game will air in over 50 languages globally, reaching fans in 215 countries and territories.