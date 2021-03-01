One student hurt in school shooting in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

National-World

One student was hurt in a shooting that is being called an “isolated incident” at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

All students “are safe at this time,” the district reported.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Pine Bluff Police Department are on site to control the situation,” the district said.

The district said all campuses are on lockdown.

Pine Bluff is about 45 miles south of Little Rock, the state capital.

This is a developing story.