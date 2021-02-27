Earthquake felt in downtown Anchorage Saturday

National-World

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday morning, according to officials.

The quake was centered less than 10 miles outside of downtown Anchorage, near Point MacKenzie.

“That was quite a shaker,” the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities tweeted.

The department said it had no reports of damage, but it and the Department of Transportation are making visual inspections of bridge structures and will “post updates if needed.”

The earthquake was an aftershock of a magnitude 7.1 quake that occurred in 2018, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Earthquake Center.

The earthquake was first reported at 9:59 local time (1:59 p.m. EST).