2 people injured in a 30-vehicle pileup in Montana

National-World

Two people suffered critical injuries in a 30-vehicle pileup outside of Billings, Montana, on Saturday

The victims jumped from the Yellowstone River Bridge during the accident to avoid being hit by one of the cars, the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) tweeted. They are expected to recover.

Officials believe the cause of the crash was ice on the bridge, according to MHP.

The crash occurred on I-90 westbound near the I-94 split in Lockwood, about six miles northeast of Billings. I-90 WB is shut down starting at that split while troopers investigate the crash, MHP tweeted.

A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service in Billings early Saturday afternoon stating a heavy line of snow showers was observed moving into the area at 15 mph. The statement warned the affected roads included I-94 and I-90 and that conditions could deteriorate rapidly.

NWS reported light snow and mist in the Billings area since Saturday morning, with temperatures around 20 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and a high of 32 degrees.