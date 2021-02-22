How you can help Texas winter storm victims

National-World

Unprecedented winter storms have blanketed Texas, causing bitter cold temperatures and widespread power outages throughout much of the state.

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency, which makes people eligible for federal assistance. Still, the need for help is immediate as many struggle to find shelter, food and warmth in these dangerous freezing conditions. You can donate to any of the organizations listed by clicking this link or the button below:

Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.