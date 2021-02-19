At least 1 person killed after small plane crashes into rig near Port of Los Angeles

National-World

At least one person died Friday when a small plane crashed into a semi tractor trailer near the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, officials said.

A 30-year-old man in the tractor trailer was transported to a Southern California hospital in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The single-engine plane’s pilot died at the scene, fire officials said.

The aircraft took off from Torrance, about 20 miles north, with only the pilot on board, according to officials. His destination was unclear.

Bystanders pulled the pilot from the wreckage and a 911 dispatcher instructed them on administering CPR until first responders arrived, fire officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said via Twitter that it was investigating the crash of the Piper PA-32 aircraft. The tweet said it was unclear if an NTSB investigator will travel to the site.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is also investigating the crash.

Media images from the wreck showed the engine and mangled front of the fuselage separated from the rest of the plane near a traffic stop.

Firefighters secured a small amount of fuel on the ground near the plane from spreading further.

The crash was reported around noon local time in an isolated area of the port, CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reported.