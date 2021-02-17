11 people were rescued by boat after a water main break in Philadelphia

National-World

Eleven people were rescued by boat in North Philadelphia after a major water main break happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Philadelphia officials.

The cause of the break in the 48-inch main is still unknown and under investigation, Brian Rademaekers with the Philadelphia Water Department told CNN.

Crews were able to rescue a woman from her vehicle who was trapped in the floodwaters, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told CNN affiliate WPVI.

Wanda Clay told the affiliate she and her daughters were rescued from a U-Haul facility, where water was pouring into fast.

She praised the rescue teams who helped her and seven others trapped in the facility. “They’re cool man. They came fast. They came fast, which is great,” she told WPVI.

Water has been restored to impacted customers, though pressure is still building and water may still be flowing in some areas as repairs are made, Rademaekers told CNN.

The area of the break, Hunting Park Avenue between Westmoreland and 29th Street, was closed to traffic in both directions, according to the Water Department.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the incident along with Philadelphia Police, Water and the Office of Emergency Management.