Lent Fast Facts

National-World

Here’s a look at Lent, a season of prayer and penance for many Christians, and a period of preparation for the Easter season.

Facts

February 17-April 3, 2021 – Lent (Western church)

The word Lent comes from the Old English word lencten, meaning spring.

In the Western church, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and ends on Holy Saturday.

In the Eastern church, Lent begins on the Monday of the seventh week before Easter and ends on the Friday before Palm Sunday.

Fasting and prayer are done in remembrance and reflection of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness.

Lent lasts 40 days. Sundays are not counted.

The observance of Lent dates back to the 4th century.

5th-9th centuries – Strict fasting during Lent is customary. Meat and fish are forbidden, but one meal a day is allowed.

Fasting still continues but is less strict now in the Western churches.

Many people give up something during Lent, such as TV or other pleasurable activities.

Engaging in acts of charity is another custom during Lent.