Chicago public school teachers back tentative deal to return to in-person learning, union says

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union have voted to return to in-person learning, according to a news release from the union.

The tentative agreement ends weeks of tense negotiations between the union and Chicago Public Schools system.

While both sides agreed that they wanted to be back in the classroom with students, the teachers union worried that it was not yet safe in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the union’s news release, 13,681 members voted yes and 6,585 voted no to the proposed framework for in-person learning.

The framework is now a ratified agreement between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union.

It follows a tentative agreement that was reached on Sunday.

“This agreement was about making sure everyone in our school communities just aren’t safe, but also that they feel safe,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “And feel that their lived experiences and fears and frustrations have been heard.”