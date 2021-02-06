Four family members, including three children, killed in fire in Georgia

National-World

Four family members, including three children, were killed in an early Saturday morning mobile home fire in Snellville, Georgia, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

Police were in the area for a separate incident when they called in the fire at 2:19 a.m., officials said.

Bystanders tried to get into the home to rescue the family but were turned back by heat and smoke. When fire crews arrived, the flames were through the roof, emergency officials said.

Firefighters were able to enter the home through a window and quickly found two children who were handed over to paramedics. The children died at the scene.

Firefighters continued searching and found another child and an adult woman who were already deceased, fire officials said.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire. Firefighters said most of the damage is located in the back of the mobile home and spread to the front.