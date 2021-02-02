FBI agents injured in shootout in Sunrise, Florida

National-World

FBI agents were injured in a shootout with a suspect in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the incident.

A total of five law enforcement officers have been shot, sources told CNN.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were exercising a warrant at the Water Terrace apartment complex at 6:04 a.m. when the shooting began, according to Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith.

The person who officers were looking for barricaded himself, and multiple people have been injured, including officers, she said.

Police said there was a heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. and that the street was closed in both directions. The scene was safe as of 9:04 a.m., according to police, who still asked people to remain in their homes due to the ongoing investigation.

The Water Terrace apartment complex where the shooting took place is an upscale gated community with a fitness center, pool and spa and tennis courts, its website says. Sunrise, a city of about 84,000 people as of the 2010 Census, is located about 10 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida.