Weather reporter gets adorable ‘interruption’ from her toddler on live TV

LOS ANGELES, CA (KABC) — Baby on the move! We’re all making do with working from home, but sometimes there are certain things we can’t control. ABC7’s Leslie Lopez had a surprise visitor during her morning weather forecast, making for one adorable news blooper.

In the video, you can see her 10-month-old son, Nolan, crawling onto her leg live on air as Lopez is in the middle of her forecast. She laughs it off like a pro and scoops up baby Nolan for a little on-camera time. “He walks now guys, so I’ve lost all control.”

The video has gotten attention from celebrities including retweets from Elizabeth Banks and Dan Rather who commented, “Sometimes working from home means unexpected cameos.”

Dan Rather tweeted to Lopez:

Sometimes working from home means unexpected cameos. A tip of the Stetson to this pro, @abc7leslielopez, and her “assistant” for the heart-warming weather forecast.

Lopez replied:

“This is a wonderful compliment from from someone who is on the Mt. Rushmore of broadcasting. It means a lot and made my year. It also means a lot to my “babysitting” husband who was on the hot seat until your tweet came through.”

