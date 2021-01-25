A woman who won a $60 million lottery said she got the winning numbers from her husband’s dream

National-World

Deng Pravatoudom followed her husband’s dream all the way to Easy Street.

Pravatoudom, 57, has played the lottery for two decades using a set of numbers that her husband dreamed about 20 years ago. In December, his dream became reality when his wife played those numbers and won a $60 million jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) said in a news release Monday.

On December 1, the mother of two — who was laid off during the pandemic — went to the bank to pay some bills while her husband checked the tickets.

When they returned to the car, he told her they had won $60 million.

“I was ecstatically happy, I was crying at the same time. I couldn’t believe it at first,” Pravatoudom said during a virtual celebration where she was presented the check. “I am going to buy a house, then if it’s allowed after Covid, I’m going to travel the world.”

Pravatoudom emigrated from Laos to Canada with her 14 siblings in 1980. For decades, she and her husband have worked hard to support their family, she said.

“My family was sponsored by a local church and because we had nothing, I am thankful for the great support they provided us over the years,” she said. “My husband and I have worked long hours as general labourers for over 40 years, trying to save what we could for our family. Due to the pandemic I was laid off last spring, so this money will certainly help make our lives much easier.”

Along with buying herself some diamonds, Pravatoudom and her husband will first pay off their bills and help their children, who she says are overwhelmed with joy for their parents.

“They said, ‘Mom and Dad you have worked so hard for 40 years and made many sacrifices, so you deserve this happiness,” Pravatoudom said.