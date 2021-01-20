Biden begins route to The White House

National-World

Washington D.C. (KION) -- President Elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill are en route to The White House.

Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden are first attending a service at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. Also in attendance are incoming Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

The first couple is joined by a bipartisan group of members of Congress, including all four top-ranking members of congressional leadership, who've been invited by President-elect Biden.

Senate leaders, Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Chuck Schumer, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy are also planned to attend.

Biden spent Tuesday night at Blair House. It's become a traditional move by the incoming president ahead of the inauguration.

Afterwards, the President-elect and his wife will head to the nation's capital for the inauguration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.