Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive for Covid-19, as the NBA’s postponed games list grows

After already losing seven family members to Covid-19, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Towns made the announcement on his social media, saying he received the test prior to Friday evening’s scheduled game against the Memphis Grizzlies, which has now been postponed.

“I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions,” Towns wrote. “We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us.”

Towns says he will immediately isolate and follow protocols. Last year, the NBA star lost his mother to complications from Covid-19, as well as his uncle. His father contracted the virus, too, but recovered.

“It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be,” Towns said. “To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.”

In accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the game scheduled to take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis was postponed. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Timberwolves, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.

The game is just the latest in a slew of match-ups that have been postponed this season, which started on December 22. Twelve games have been postponed since Sunday, and 13 total have been postponed so far this season.