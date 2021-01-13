Alexey Navalny says he will return to Russia on Sunday after poisoning
Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny has announced that he plans to return to Russia on Sunday from Germany, where he has been recovering after being poisoned.
“The was never a question for me whether to return or not never. Just because I didn’t leave. I ended up in Germany, having arrived there in an intensive care box. On January 17, Sunday, I will return home on Pobeda airline flight. Meet me,” Navalny tweeted on Wednesday.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.
