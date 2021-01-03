A ring with 12,638 diamonds sets a Guinness World Record

National-World

How many diamonds can fit in a single ring?

The answer, according to the new Guinness World Records book, is 12,638.

Harshit Bansal, founder of Renani Jewels in Meerut, India, set the record with his impressive design on December 21, 2020.

The ring, named the Marigold, or “The Ring of Prosperity,” has a circular band with an ornate floral design, complete with thousands of 38.08 carat natural diamonds, according to Guinness. The ring weighs a little over 165 grams or 5.8 ounces.

The previous record — 7,801 diamonds in a ring — was also set in India by the Hyderabad-based jeweler Hallmark Jewellers.

Bansal told Guinness that he was first was inspired to break the diamond-studded record in 2018, while studying jewelry design in Surat, India. Two years later, his company completed the ring design on November 30, 2020.