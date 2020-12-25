Boston Celtics legend K.C. Jones has died at age 88

National-World

The word ‘legend’ is often thrown around casually. But when it comes to K.C. Jones, there really is no other word that does him justice.

Consider his list of accomplishment: Twelve NBA championships as a player and coach. Two NCAA rings. One Olympic gold medal. That makes him one of only 8 players in history to have achieved basketball’s “Triple Crown.”

In fact, winning and Jones went so hand in hand that the standing joke was the ‘C’ in K.C. stood for championships.

Jones died this week at age 88, the Boston Celtics announced Friday.

The team did not release a cause of death, or say exactly when he passed away.

“K.C. Jones was among the most decorated champions in the history of our game,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

“K.C.’s extraordinary accomplishments and impact will long be remembered.”

Jones’ death was the second passing of an iconic Celtics figure this year.

Last month, Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn died at 86. His legacy too will forever be tied to the Celtics, where he played a part in all 17 of the franchise’s championships — from player to coach to color commentator.

