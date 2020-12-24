San Diego County wildfire prompts evacuations at Camp Pendleton and nearby area

National-World

A wildfire in northern San Diego County has scorched 500 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations, according to Cal Fire.

Camp Pendleton issued a mandatory evacuation for DeLuz Housing, Wounded Warrior Battalion and Lake O’Neile Campground due to the fire near Naval Weapons station — Fallbrook.

The “Creek fire,” which erupted late Wednesday night near Fallbrook, forced evacuations of at least 7,000 residents.

The southwestern part of the state is under a red flag warning — warm, dry, windy conditions — until noon Thursday.

Gusty winds have peaked and will “slowly but surely weaken,” according to the National Weather Service San Diego

It is common for utility companies to enact a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to prevent equipment from sparking fires during such weather conditions.

Utility San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE) has pre-emptively shut off power to 6,797 customers while 24,725 customers are under a warning.

Southern California Edison (SCE) shut off power to 19,216 of its 5 million customers and another 155,368 are under consideration. No San Diego county customers will be impacted, according to the SCE website.