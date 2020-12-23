Thousands of truck drivers scramble for tests at UK port after France eases blockade

National-World

Stranded truck drivers at the British port of Dover vented their anger Wednesday as they struggled to access coronavirus tests, after France agreed to ease a blockade despite fears over a new Covid-19 variant.

The UK and France struck a deal late on Tuesday evening to allow truck drivers, French citizens and residents across the English Channel, after days of chaos at the border sparked panic buying in the UK and led to fears over food and medicine shortages.

But the agreement requires people to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test conducted in the past 72 hours, prompting a rush to test drivers that is expected to draw in the British military and the National Health Service (NHS).

Just two trucks had arrived at France’s Calais port late on Wednesday morning, a press officer for the port told CNN, with several thousand still lined up in rows on a motorway and in a disused airport in southeast England.

The testing regime that will allow the hauliers to leave Britain is being hastily organized but little evidence of it was visible on the ground on Wednesday, with police advising drivers to get tested either via the NHS or at a nearby airport.

Tension mounted between some drivers and officials, with crowds of hauliers shouting and arguing with authorities over the standstill, access to testing and the lack of facilities at the port of Dover on Wednesday.

The period leading up to Christmas is traditionally a busy time for trade, as fresh produce from Europe is imported for the festive period.

Adding to the urgency is the impending end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, with a trade deal between the UK and the EU still not reached and Britain already facing the prospect of severe disruption at its ports as a result.

Almost 5,000 trucks are waiting to cross the border according to the Kent Resilience Forum, which tackles emergencies, in scenes that could foreshadow further Brexit-related turmoil in the New Year. On Tuesday, Highways England estimated there were another 900 in gridlock on the nearby M20 motorway, and hundreds more have been stuck at Kent’s Manston Airport, which was brought into use as a parking lot.

Tense scenes at border

The chaos began on Sunday night when France, along with several countries in Europe and around the world, shut off the UK due to fears about a new variant of the coronavirus that was discovered in England.

The crossing between Dover and the French city of Calais, which serves as a major European trade artery and handles around 17% of the UK’s goods imports, ground to a halt after the announcement. The shutdown caused many British supermarket shelves to empty, in scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic.

According to a statement from the UK Department of Transport, admittance into France would now be granted “to those traveling for urgent reasons — including hauliers — French citizens, and British citizens with French residency” after a deal was reached on Tuesday night.

This new protocol will be reviewed on December 31, and could remain in place until January 6th. All freight truck drivers are required to take an antigen test that can detect the new strain of Covid-19 and provide results in under an hour, according to the statement.

But police were telling truck drivers they are not yet allowed to cross even if they have a negative test on Wednesday, claiming that instruction came from French authorities. An officer also told CNN they had been shown fraudulent test results by some drivers.

“People are crazy and nervous right now, because (we) are pretty sure we will not reach our families for Christmas,” a driver from Poland told CNN on Wednesday.

The driver, named Greg, described a tumultuous scene as some waited to be tested at Manston Airport, while others waited to hear whether members of the NHS Test and Trace service would be deployed.

“We are here since Monday morning and there is no information … they are sending us to airport where there (are) 4,000 trucks and there is no testing,” he said. “They are doing some testing somewhere, I’m not sure where … why is there no testing here?”

The PA Media news agency also reported that the military would be activated to help with a hastily organized mass testing program.

Andrew McDowell, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson, told CNN early on Wednesday they had not yet received an order but are “on standby” to assist with the logistics.