Thousands of dollars in retail stolen from Sunglass Hut in Monterey on Black Friday

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Suspects stole at least $27,000 worth of retail from a Sunglass Hut at the Del Monte Shopping Center during Black Friday, according to the retail store.

The Monterey Police Department confirmed that two male and two female suspects are still on the loose.

An employee told KION that the suspects "roughed up" some store employees while stealing the retail.

This an ongoing investigation.