Monterey Peninsula Unified School District celebrates classified school employees

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is celebrating classified school employees this week, May 16 through May 22.

The district will recognize and honor classified school employees after a year of COVID-19 centered challenges and resolutions.

In a tweet, the MPUSD said, "This year classified employees stepped up to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and proven to be essential workers serving our students and schools like never before. Celebrate CSEA!"

