Easter Bunny visiting Old Fisherman’s Wharf

Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Old Fisherman’s Wharf is all decked out for family fun this Easter weekend, complete with a visit from the Easter Bunny from 12-6 p.m. Sunday.

Families are welcome to take socially distanced photos with the Easter Bunny or get a free wrapped chocolate egg in front of Candy World.

The wharf is also running a photo contest where participants can win up to 100 Wharf Dollars to redeem at the shops there. To enter a photo, send an email with your name, address, email and phone number to info@montereywharf.com before April 30, 2021. Winners will be notified on May 20, 2021.

For more information, visit www.montereywharf.com or call (831) 238-0777.