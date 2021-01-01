Leaf blower ordinance kicks in to start 2021 in Monterey

Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The city of Monterey is ringing in the new year by saying "no" to gas-powered leaf blowers in residential areas.

This ordinance goes into effect through all of 2021 and beyond.

It also limits the use of other leaf-blower equipment to the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

“We think this ordinance provides a resolution that satisfies both sides of the leaf-blower nuisance discussion,” said Community Development Director, Kimberly Cole. “Less disruptive and pollutive electric and battery-powered blowers will still be allowed during hours that reduces the impact to neighbors.”

The city's Code Compliance Division will take the helm as far as managing and educating people violating the ordinance until the community becomes aware and understanding of the rules.

The city says they'll distribute flyers throughout the community in both English and Spanish to remind residents of the ordinance.

For questions about this ordinance you can view the flyers here