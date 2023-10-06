Airshow safety measures ahead of the weekend

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - Excitment is ramping up for the 42nd annual air show in Salinas.

On Friday, an hour-long mandatory safety meeting was held with the performers.

Medical personnel are on standby in case something happens.

20 pilots will be performing this weekend so their safety is also being kept in mind during the event.

"Our air show, it meets all the guidelines with the faa. The FAA monitors our air show. We meet all the guidelines. All of our pilots are certified. They know how to fly air shows. We set up the aerobatic blocks for them to fly. So it's safe for them, but also safe for the spectators. But we have fire apparatuses, we have ambulances, we have first aid," said Harry Wardwell, the executive director.

Over 35-thousand people are attending the airshow.

As you can imagine, with two military jet teams plus navy jet demonstrations, there will be a lot of noise which can cause stress to your furry friends.

If possible, bring your pets indoors during the weekend.

People who are also sensitive to noise should stay inside while jets are flying.

While the noise can be disturbing, people with the airshow describe it as "the sound of freedom."