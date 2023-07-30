Salinas Police searching for two missing teens

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are looking for two teens who were reported missing after they left a home Thursday.

Police identified the teens as Jaden and Anabella Deanda.

According to police, officers have not been able to find them as of Sunday night despite an extensive investigation.

KION has reached out to police to learn more about the teens including which neighborhood they were specifically seen at before they went missing.

Anyone with information on where they could be is asked to call 831-758-7321. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222