Skip to Content
Monterey County

Salinas Police searching for two missing teens

Salinas Police Dept.
By
today at 7:50 PM
Published 7:47 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are looking for two teens who were reported missing after they left a home Thursday.

Police identified the teens as Jaden and Anabella Deanda.

According to police, officers have not been able to find them as of Sunday night despite an extensive investigation.

KION has reached out to police to learn more about the teens including which neighborhood they were specifically seen at before they went missing.

Anyone with information on where they could be is asked to call 831-758-7321. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222

Article Topic Follows: Monterey County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content