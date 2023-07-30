Missing Teenagers have been found alive per Salinas Police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE ON JULY 31, 2023 AT 4:40 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that two missing Salinas teenagers have been found safely.

Salinas Police said that the 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl walked into the police station on Monday morning. The two teenagers had run away from their home.

The two teenagers had reportedly missing since Thursday.

Original Story

Salinas Police are looking for two teens who were reported missing after they left a home Thursday.

Police identified the teens as Jaden and Anabella Deanda.

According to police, officers have not been able to find them as of Sunday night despite an extensive investigation.

KION has reached out to police to learn more about the teens including which neighborhood they were specifically seen at before they went missing.

Anyone with information on where they could be is asked to call 831-758-7321. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222