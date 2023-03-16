Santa Cruz organization helping evacuees of Pajaro flooding

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV): Many families are anxious to return back to their homes in Pajaro.

Maria Cacho Garcia is staying at a hotel with her family, but her money is running out. She said she isn't seeing much help from the county, however the community is stepping up.

"If you see, there is a lot of good people that come and donate food, sometimes warm food or diapers for babies" said Cacho Garcia.

Some who can't stay at emergency shelters -- like the one at the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds because they don't allow pets inside causes more stress to these families because sometimes they need to sleep inside their cars.

"They're at full capacity and they don't allow pets and we have a few of those." said Ruth Ruiz, who lives in Pajaro.

People and organizations like Western Service Worker Association are helping the people of Pajaro by donating them food and clothes.

Western Service Worker Association in Santa Cruz have been helping the people in Pajaro since the day they evacuated.

"We started getting calls as early as 5 in the morning people didn't know what to do," said Leslie Arenas, volunteer at Western Service Worker Association.

They have been showing up everyday on Main St in Watsonville to give out supplies to people. They also have health care and transportation services available to those in need.

If anyone needs any services or supplies from Western Service Worker Association you can call their phone number: 831-429-6016.