Two Hitchcock Shelter dogs being flown to Southern California

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two Doberman Pinschers are heading down to southern California in hopes of finding a new home.

Animal Control gave these dogs around 10 days ago to Hitchcock Road Animal Services around 10 days ago. The 2 and 3-year-old dogs were unable to get adequate care at the shelter.

Dobies and Little Paws rescue group in Ventura offered to take them. This rescue group specializes in Dobermans.

"Hitchcock Road Animal Services has more than 100 rescue partners in California and beyond that help, the shelter safely place over 80% of the dogs that come through their doors," said Monterey County.

Chief Photographer Calista Silva with one of the rescue dogs.

The only challenge was getting them to Ventura, that's where pilot Mike Gennis stepped in. Gennis regularly flies dogs as part of a rescue team called Pilots and Paws.

“A lot of people can fly the little dogs but there aren’t that many people that have the capacity to fly the big dogs," said Gennis. "I have an airplane that has a lot of room and it has a cargo door and I have experience with big dogs so I’ve kind of fallen into a niche of flying big dogs.”

Both dogs were taken Thursday morning.