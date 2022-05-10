Monterey County Grand Jury Report says county was unprepared with COVID-19 response

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Civil Grand Jury has concluded that due to the "overwhelming magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic," the health tools at the time were inadequate to handle the initial days of the pandemic.

The conflicting guidance from all levels of government also made it difficult to give people adequate information on how best to protect themselves. The problem of contradictory advice exists two years later, insists the Civil Grand Jury.

The grand jury also found instructions from the county were confusing, conflicting, and confounding.

"The Monterey County Civil Grand Jury (MCCGJ) focused on the crucial first 30-60 days of response. This report calls for the development of a more comprehensive plan for communicating with the diverse population of Monterey County in dire situations like a global pandemic or a natural disaster," said the grand jury in their report. "Within reason, whatever channels that people are most familiar with should be used to pass along a single unified response from representative agencies."

Also, the grand jury said that there was no evidence that the issuance of CPHO Orders was coordinated with the Emergency Operations Center and communicated to the public through the EOC Public Information Officer. Meaning nobody took charge during the pandemic.

To read the full report, click here.

Monterey County released the following response to these findings: