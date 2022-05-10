Monterey County Grand Jury Report says county was unprepared with COVID-19 response
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Civil Grand Jury has concluded that due to the "overwhelming magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic," the health tools at the time were inadequate to handle the initial days of the pandemic.
The conflicting guidance from all levels of government also made it difficult to give people adequate information on how best to protect themselves. The problem of contradictory advice exists two years later, insists the Civil Grand Jury.
The grand jury also found instructions from the county were confusing, conflicting, and confounding.
"The Monterey County Civil Grand Jury (MCCGJ) focused on the crucial first 30-60 days of response. This report calls for the development of a more comprehensive plan for communicating with the diverse population of Monterey County in dire situations like a global pandemic or a natural disaster," said the grand jury in their report. "Within reason, whatever channels that people are most familiar with should be used to pass along a single unified response from representative agencies."
Also, the grand jury said that there was no evidence that the issuance of CPHO Orders was coordinated with the Emergency Operations Center and communicated to the public through the EOC Public Information Officer. Meaning nobody took charge during the pandemic.
To read the full report, click here.
Monterey County released the following response to these findings:
Monterey County has received the report: “Monterey County’s Initial Response to the Covid-19
Pandemic” and those departments identified in the report will prepare a response for the
Board of Supervisors, as required by State law.
Two years after it began, this pandemic has not gone away.
From the very outset of this incredible global crisis, Monterey County’s focus has been to
safeguard the lives of residents as we grappled with the unknown nature of this pandemic.
From the beginning, the County’s most important, consistent message has been to ask
residents to remain safe and healthy.
While much has changed in two years, that message is as relevant today as it was two years
ago. We are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and we want to remind residents to do what is
necessary to remain healthy, whether that is to get vaccinated, wear a mask in appropriate
situations or take other precautions based on your personal health situation or the situation in
your family.
The Grand Jury’s report indicates it focuses on the County’s initial response to the COVID-19
pandemic, the first 30-60 days. This was an extraordinary and unprecedented crisis, the
magnitude of which surpassed any health, natural disaster or other crisis in the last hundred
years.
Monterey County appreciates the Civil Grand Jury choosing to review the local impact of this
world crisis and how the county managed the task of using existing systems to educate and
inform residents about the constantly changing and evolving information about COVID-19 at
that time.
There is still much work to be done. The pandemic has created long lasting impacts in ourMonterey County's response to the intial response report
community, from economic and social impacts to health and mental health needs which the
County, its staff and services will be helping the public for many years to come.
