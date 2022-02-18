Skip to Content
Monterey County
Suspect arrested in Sand City for meth, heroin and marijuana

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Sand City Police said they arrested a probationer and found 2.1 grams of heroin, 0.7 grams of suspected meth and around 4.4 pounds of marijuana in a local hotel room.

The suspect had two outstanding felony warrants for their arrest and when asked they admitted the items in the room belonged to them.

Also found in the room was $890 in cash, sandwich baggies, a glass pipe and multiple cell phones.

The suspect was arrested and eventually booked into Monterey County Jail on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, possession for sales, and PRCS violation.

Sand City Police said the marijuana could go for $10,000 to $20,000.

