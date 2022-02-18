“Shaking and rumbling” reported on Central Coast, cause unknown

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Several messages and calls were sent to KION on reports of their houses shaking and hearing a loud rumbling sound Friday.

Reports stretch from all over the Central Coast as people are trying to figure out what happened.

No sizeable earthquakes have been reported by the United States Geological Services.

The last earthquake reported in California is a 1.1 northwest of The Geysers at 10:49 p.m.

KION talked to the Salinas Airport who said a produce company has a loud cannon used to scare off birds that usually goes off at the same time reports were made but even that wouldn't be heard as far as Santa Cruz.

When KION contacted USGS they said if they haven't detected an earthquake the cause of the shaking is probably air-born.

They suggested a potential sonic boom could have been what people along the Monterey peninsula felt and heard.

This is a developing story and KION will update it when more info becomes available.