SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Soledad Police Department helped distribute over 400 brand new coats for the community Thursday.

One Warm Coat Organization and Old Navy Navy donated the coats and the Volunteer Unit, Explorer Unit, Reserve Officer until and Patrol Division of the Soledad Police Department spent the afternoon distributing the coats.



Photo courtesy of Soledad Police Department.

This is in preparation for the winter months.