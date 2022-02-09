Monterey County joins 11 other California counties in lifting mask mandate

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County along with 11 other counties have announced beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16 they will lift their universal mask mandates for most indoor public settings.

If you are over the age of two and are unvaccinated you will still be required to mask up in all indoor public settings.

Businesses, venue operators and hosts may decide for themselves how to protect their guests and staff and may choose to require customers to wear masks.

Indoor masking will still be required by the State for everyone in public transportation, health care settings, congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters, long-term health facilities and in K-12 schools and childcare settings.

The change aligns with the new California Department of Public Health's guidelines to allow the statewide mask mandate to expire on Feb. 15.

Bay Area health officials still urge masks in public and indoor settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially when case rates are high.

The other counties that have announced lifting their mask mandates include Santa Cruz, San Benito, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano, Sonoma and the City of Berkely.