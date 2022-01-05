Monterey County leaders and officials to discuss broadband expansion

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County elected officials and leaders will meet on January 5th to discuss the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which includes $65 billion for better access to reliable high-speed internet.

The broadband infrastructure investment event will be held by Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D- Carmel Valley). Rep. Panetta's office says the event will focus on how federal, state and local officials can team up for future projects for Monterey County.

The discussion comes at a time when the world is relying on internet services more than ever before. With the COVID-19 pandemic, more adults are working from home and more students are learning from home.