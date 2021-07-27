Revving up for Monterey Car Week

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A handful of local business executives met at Laguna Seca this morning to discuss preparations for the highly-anticipated Monterey Car Week.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Car Week is resuming for 2021 on August 5th. The festivities span ten days and will be held in several different locations throughout the area. All Car Week events will abide by state, local, and national health and safety guidelines including a reccomended element of distancing.

Nonetheless, officials expect a high attendance rate. On a typical year, Car Week attracts over 85 thousand visitors to the Monterey Peninsula and has boasted more than $65 million in revenue from travel.

KION's Courtney Aitken reports tonight at 5 and 6 PM on what local businesses are expecting and looking forward to at this year's Car Week.