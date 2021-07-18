Skip to Content
Monterey County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, at risk man

william taylor
Monterey County Sheriff's Office

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at risk man.

William Matthew Taylor was last seen walking near his home on Christensen Avenue in Prunedale near Salinas.

The 67-year-old wears glasses and a watch on his left wrist. He is 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has greying brown hair.

Taylor drives a red 2016 GMC Canyon single cab pickup.

If you have any information about Taylor's whereabouts, please call (831) 755-5111 to notify Deputy M. Gurley and reference case #FG21-03897.

