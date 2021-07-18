Monterey County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, at risk man

Monterey County

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at risk man.

William Matthew Taylor was last seen walking near his home on Christensen Avenue in Prunedale near Salinas.

The 67-year-old wears glasses and a watch on his left wrist. He is 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has greying brown hair.

Taylor drives a red 2016 GMC Canyon single cab pickup.

If you have any information about Taylor's whereabouts, please call (831) 755-5111 to notify Deputy M. Gurley and reference case #FG21-03897.