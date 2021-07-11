Gonzales-native goes for title in the MotoAmerica Superbike SpeedFest

Monterey County

LAGUNA SECA, Calif. (KION) Racing with number 14, Gonzales-native Frankie Garcia hoped for a podium finish at this year's MotoAMerica Superbike SpeedFest. On Sunday, Garcia had back-to-back races finishing in fourth on the Roland Sands Super Hooligans race and seventh Mission King of Baggers race.

"You know, I keep getting hired to ride motorcycles. So apparently there's some left in the tank there," Garcia said. "I mean, I couldn't I can never imagine this at thirty years old, you know, riding a factory-supported bike here at my home track. And it just I'm so grateful."

Garcia, has been riding since his dad got him a motorcycle on his first birthday. He went pro at the age of 16, and went from attending Fairview Middle School in Gonzales to being homeschooled to travel the world and compete. Nearly 15 years later, Gracia juggles motorcycle racing with his full-time job.

"This isn't paying all the bills. I got a good career in the power plant industry. And, you know, I'm spinning wrenches all week long," Garcia said. "I love it, you know. But on the weekends, we put the hard hat away and grab the helmet and come out here and have some fun."

Last year, Garcia came in third place, but he and his family had to celebrate his victory remotely because spectators weren’t allowed on the track. This is the first time in almost two years that Monterey County's WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has welcomed spectators to MotoAmerica for their Superbike SpeedFest.

"This track is a difficult one. It's it's really technical. There's not a big straightaway, so there's not a lot of room to breathe. You're constantly working and fighting and you don't get a rest time. And so obviously, the corkscrew is very iconic piece of this track. It's tough," Garcia said. "I think the toughest part about this track is consistent clean laps. Putting together every corner of every lap. That's the hard part."